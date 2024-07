On today's episode of the NCJ Preview we talk about the issues local fire departments are facing on the North Coast, and how local artist, Ted Hsu, switched from neural science to tarot card painter.



READ THE FULL STORIES HERE:

Fire Alarm:

https://www.northcoastjournal.com/new...





Ted Hsu: From science Geek to Tarot Artist:



To read these stories and more visit: www.northcoastjournal.com READ THE FULL STORIES HERE:Fire Alarm:Ted Hsu: From science Geek to Tarot Artist: https://www.northcoastjournal.com/art...

To read these stories and more visit: www.northcoastjournal.com