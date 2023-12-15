Friday, December 15, 2023
Resentencing, the Earth Flag and a Market Closes
This week, we're looking into why Humboldt County hasn't seen any inmates' sentences reduced under the state funded resentencing program. Also, Arcata voters chose to place the Earth flag over the stars and stripes. But can it be done legally? Finally, the Fieldbrook Market is a community hub — we'll talk about the impact of its planned temporary closure. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
