Trading Post Trade-up, Chinese Bao and Humboldt Film History

This week we're sharing anstory about an old trading post in Siskyou County that once exploited Native people now in the hands of a Karuk and Yurok family. We've also got an update on a local man who was granted early release from prison before having that release revoked after more than a year of freedom. We've got a great Chinese steamed bun recipe for fall, as well as some history surrounding a long-lost Humboldt movie. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.