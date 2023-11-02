NCJ Preview

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Trading Post Trade-up, Chinese Bao and Humboldt Film History

Posted By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM

This week we're sharing an Indian Country Today story about an old trading post in Siskyou County that once exploited Native people now in the hands of a Karuk and Yurok family. We've also got an update on a local man who was granted early release from prison before having that release revoked after more than a year of freedom. We've got a great Chinese steamed bun recipe for fall, as well as some history surrounding a long-lost Humboldt movie. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories. 
In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

