Friday, August 4, 2023

Best of Humboldt, Mel Berti and Leon Warmuth

Posted By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM

It's the Best of Humboldt issue and we're celebrating winners from hot dogs to music shops. We're also looking back on the lives and contributions of a couple of notable locals who've died in the last weeks: Mel Berti and Leon Warmuth. And we've got summer music and scary movies to recommend. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

Aug 3, 2023
Best of Humboldt 2023

