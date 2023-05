This week we're looking at why family-friendly drag show performers take the stage despite the intensifying backlash. We also talked to law enforcement about the supposed risk to kids — turns out we've got high rates of abuse in Humboldt but it doesn't appear to be coming from drag shows. Later, a birder confesses to the mess birding makes of your car and a fisheries biologist gives us a satirical take on sustainable seafood. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.