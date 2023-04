This week's cover story dives into the tug of war over wildfire training degrees and whether Cal Poly Humboldt has the right to call dibs on them. We're updating on the police shooting in Eureka stemming from an alleged armed robbery and assault, and a high-speed chase, as well. We've got what you need to know about recent reports of drink spiking at bars and how to stay safe. Finally, the beer on tap at Oyster Fest has been announced and it's an interesting brew. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.