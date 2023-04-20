NCJ Preview: The House That Schneider Built and Weekend Entertainments

This week we're looking behind the scenes of the mess over Travis Schneider's would-be mansion, from the wild permit violations to the public controversy and why it's coming down. We've also got music, movies and good news for fishermen. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.