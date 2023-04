For our annual Green Issue, we've got stories impacting the environment. First up, what it takes to minimize the harm to local waters and species as the Klamath Dams come down. We've also got the story of how SCRAP Humboldt's creative reuse mission is being kept alive at Maker's Apron. Finally, we're looking at how a pair of brewery/restaurants scored Ocean Friendly Restaurant designations. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.