NCJ Preview: The Cannabis Issue

This week's Cannabis Issue takes on the cannabis reform voter initiative set to appear on ballots in 2024. We'll walk you through the proposed regulations and what they mean for Humboldt communities. We've also got a recipe for sticky infused chicken wings with both a spicy and THC kick. Finally, a little levity with some imaginary strains for today's problems. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.