NCJ Preview

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 17, 2023

NCJ Preview: The Cannabis Issue

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM

This week's Cannabis Issue takes on the cannabis reform voter initiative set to appear on ballots in 2024. We'll walk you through the proposed regulations and what they mean for Humboldt communities. We've also got a recipe for sticky infused chicken wings with both a spicy and THC kick. Finally, a little levity with some imaginary strains for today's problems. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in NCJ Preview

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue, 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation