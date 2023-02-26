NCJ Preview: Pet Pics, a Curious Case and Beach Stuff

It's time again for the NCJ Pet Photo Issue and we're squee-ing over your best friends' pics. In serious matters, we're looking at a twist in a dismissed murder charge in Humboldt. Also, the state is evaluating strategies for helping homeless people. We'll share what its findings are so far. Then we head to the beach to check out the birds in the foam and what that foam is anyway. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.