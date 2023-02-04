NCJ Preview: Shaky Hospitals, Organic Waste, Bohn's Offensive Comment and Good Eats

This week we've got a cover story on the challenge of retrofitting hospitals, particularly in rural areas like ours, for earthquake safety. We're also looking at ways to fight climate change by diverting organic waste from landfill. And Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn has once again drawn criticism for an offensive comment, this time a misogynistic one from the podium of a fundraising auction. Finally, we've got a couple of local Mexican and pan-Asian dishes to try. Hit subscribe to keep up with local stories each week.