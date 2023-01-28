NCJ Preview: Embezzlement, a Singing Chef and Spearfishing

This week we're looking at the alleged embezzlement at the Humboldt County Fair Association. We're also talking about the singing coming from the kitchen at Opera Alley Bistro, where the chef croons while he cooks. Finally, we've got tips for those who want to spearfish in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.