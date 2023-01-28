NCJ Preview

Saturday, January 28, 2023

NCJ Preview: Embezzlement, a Singing Chef and Spearfishing

This week we're looking at the alleged embezzlement at the Humboldt County Fair Association. We're also talking about the singing coming from the kitchen at Opera Alley Bistro, where the chef croons while he cooks. Finally, we've got tips for those who want to spearfish in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
In Print This Week: Jan 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 4
Anatomy of an Embezzlement

