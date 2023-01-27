NCJ Preview: Abortion Access, Native Foodways for Youth

This week, for our Health and Wellness issue, we're talking about local barriers to abortion access, despite legal rights. Funding, transportation, Catholic-run hospitals and can make it difficult to make reproductive choices here in Humboldt. We'll also look back at the tragedies of deadly illegal abortions through Humboldt's history. We're also checking out how a program at the Rou Dalagurr Indigenous Food Sovereignty Lab will teach Native Youth traditional foodways, connecting them to the local land, community, previous generations and the future on the North Coast. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.