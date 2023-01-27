NCJ Preview

Friday, January 27, 2023

Food / Government / Medical / Health

NCJ Preview: Abortion Access, Native Foodways for Youth

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM

This week, for our Health and Wellness issue, we're talking about local barriers to abortion access, despite legal rights. Funding, transportation, Catholic-run hospitals and can make it difficult to make reproductive choices here in Humboldt. We'll also look back at the tragedies of deadly illegal abortions through Humboldt's history. We're also checking out how a program at the Rou Dalagurr Indigenous Food Sovereignty Lab will teach Native Youth traditional foodways, connecting them to the local land, community, previous generations and the future on the North Coast. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories. 
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

