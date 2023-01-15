NCJ Preview

Sunday, January 15, 2023

NCJ Preview: Abalone, KHSU and Help in the Storms

Posted By on Sun, Jan 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM

This week we've got an update on struggling abalone populations and steps toward rebounding. What's the deal with KHSU? This week we've got some information and local opinion on how things are and aren't progressing in terms of local content, especially during disasters. We'll share the few details available on the woman found dead in a recycling bin, likely sheltering from the storm, raising questions about why some aren't using local shelters. Storm-rattled Trinidad is getting help with free hot meals from local organizations sponsoring food trucks to continue the relief effort World Central Kitchen started in Rio Dell after the Dec. 20 earthquake. Finally, we're doing a double-take at an exhibit of very painterly quilts at the Morris Graves Museum of art. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories. 
