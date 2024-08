Arcata, CA, August 30, 2024 – Plaza Grill is both excited and sentimental to announce that it will be transitioning at the end of September into a new Cuban-Californian fusion restaurant.

Plaza Grill has been serving delicious, thoughtfully prepared food on the third floor of Jacoby’s Storehouse in Arcata for over 35 years. Over the time, thousands of patrons have dined and enjoyed their experience at the restaurant through great food and personal customer service. Plaza Grill is both proud and honored to have served three generations of our amazing community. Still today, many of those customers enjoy food and drink at the restaurant regularly. However, as the years go on, ownership has decided that it is time for an exciting new restaurant that they are sure the community will love to take over the space.

Havana is a Cuban-Californian Fusion restaurant that will be bringing its classy atmosphere into the Plaza Grill space in the beginning of October. Owners Shona and William have been operating a renowned restaurant in the capital city of Cuba for the last eight years and are excited to bring their authentic and enticing cuisine to Arcata this fall. The restaurant will be serving dishes that blend the flavors of Cuba and California to create an experience that Humboldt County has never had before. In addition to delicious plates, they’ll also be delivering unique cocktails crafted by world-renowned mixologists and providing a space for visitors to commune, dance and more.

Throughout the month of September, Chef Asa Maguire and Mixologist Yosvany Gonzalez will be working with the Plaza Grill team and offering unique Cuban dishes and drinks in addition to the familiar Plaza Grill menu. Asa Maguire is a talented chef who has brought his talents around the world, including New York City, San Francisco and of course, Cuba, where he learned and practiced authentic Cuban cuisine and he is excited to take what he’s learned to Arcata. Cuban Mixologist, Yosvany Gonzalez, is a world-class bartender who has spent recent years mixing up cocktails throughout Las Vegas. He loves crafting unique drinks that cater to the setting and feeling of the atmosphere and looks forward to capturing a blend of Cuba and Arcata.

Of the closure of one of Arcata’s most beloved restaurants and the opening of what they expect will be a new one, Plaza Grill owners Bill Chino and Chris Smith said,

“We are endlessly thankful to have had the opportunity to serve Humboldt County for almost four decades. Nothing will ever replace the smiling faces of regulars and the delightful conversations we’ve had with so many guests over the years. We look forward to serving each and every one of you all throughout our last month. As for the opening of Havana, we couldn’t be more excited to have such a unique restaurant coming to fill the space. The owners and team are wonderful people and we know that local foodies will love what they have to offer.”

Plaza Grill will continue to offer customers its signature menu throughout September with the addition of various Cuban-Californian dish and drink specials. Those interested in an early sneak peek at Havana can visit on Sept. 19 for a pop-up event of the soon-to-be restaurant!

To stay up to date and learn more, please follow Plaza Grill and Havana in Arcata on Facebook and Instagram.