What's Good

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 26, 2024

Business / Economy / Food

Opera Alley Bistro Closes

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 12:11 PM

Opera Alley Bistro, which opened in December of 2020 and won the Journal's Best of Humboldt Best New Restaurant in 2021, has closed. Co-owner Kyall Widmier, who also runs the Madrone Taphouse  across the parking lot, declined to comment on the closure beyond that plans for the space are still up in the air. The snug spot was formerly home to the original Opera Alley Bistro, as well as a branch of Cafe Nooner. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Related Locations

Speaking of Opera Alley Bistro, restaurants

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in What's Good

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 34
Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation