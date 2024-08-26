Opera Alley Bistro Closes

Opera Alley Bistro, which opened in December of 2020 and won the's Best of Humboldt Best New Restaurant in 2021, has closed. Co-owner Kyall Widmier, who also runs the Madrone Taphouse across the parking lot, declined to comment on the closure beyond that plans for the space are still up in the air. The snug spot was formerly home to the original Opera Alley Bistro, as well as a branch of Cafe Nooner.