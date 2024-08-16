Tavern 1888 Closing, for Sale

After a year of renovation to open and nearly two years as a popular Eureka dining spot, Tavern 1888 in the Eagle House is closing. According to a press release from owners Jenny and Tim Metz and Rebecca and Tammy Rex, the new American restaurant will serve customers through Aug. 31, and is for sale.
click to enlarge
- File
- Dessert at Tavern 1888's bar, closing at the end of the month.
The restaurant, which opened in October of 2022, was previously the long-time home of Gallagher's Irish Pub, which relocated to 1604 Fourth St. in 2021. The adjoining Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge and Inn at 2nd & C are continuing as separate operations that the Metzes and Rexes say will honor gift certificates for Tavern 1888 after its closure.
The pandemic and subsequent economic downturn contributed to difficulty staying open, says Jennifer Metz, who also notes that she and her partners are not experienced restaurateurs. "We've been bleeding money. When we took the place over, it was never our intention to run a restaurant. ... In hindsight, 20/20, we should have leased it out after renovating."
That renovation, which she says cost some $250,000, included gutting, rebuilding and expanding the kitchen, as well as replacing old equipment. Tavern 1888's listing on the Disiere & Associates real estate website has an asking price of $150,000. Jennifer Metz says this includes the business' name, furniture, equipment, recipes and décor. "The person who's got a lot of rest exp could take it and turn a profit."
The Metzes and Rexes, she says, are ready to refocus on the lounge and events. "We love what we've created and it's very sad."