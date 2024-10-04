A+E

Friday, October 4, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, October 4

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Beer Scouts play the Siren’s Song Tavern at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • The Beer Scouts play the Siren’s Song Tavern at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Siren’s Song Tavern is hosting the Salon des Refusés, a party of “the refused,” at 7 p.m. featuring returning rock champs The Beer Scouts, Roland Rock, Jimmy Foot and local surf rock mavericks The Starhoppers, fresh off a gig with Dick Dale’s son Jimmy. This looks like a blast and, more to the point, it’s only $10, so who gives a shitsky if anything goes sideways, which it won’t. 
