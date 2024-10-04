Friday, October 4, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, October 4
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Siren’s Song Tavern
- The Beer Scouts play the Siren’s Song Tavern at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
is hosting the Salon des Refusés
, a party of “the refused,” at 7 p.m.
featuring returning rock champs The Beer Scouts, Roland Rock, Jimmy Foot
and local surf rock mavericks The Starhoppers
, fresh off a gig with Dick Dale’s son Jimmy. This looks like a blast and, more to the point, it’s only $10, so who gives a shitsky if anything goes sideways, which it won’t.
