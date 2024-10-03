Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 3

It’s the first night of the Redwood Coast Music Festival
, which will be centered around the Adorni Center
, with satellite shows throughout the general waterfront neighborhood of Eureka. Too many to name, but tonight’s entertainment includes Dave Stuckey & the Hot House Gang, The Navy Band Northwest, Freshwater Jazz Band, Redwood Dixie Gators
and more. Roll by the Adorni Center around 5:30 p.m.
to get the full scoop and, despite some inscrutable aspects of the event’s website, I can say that it appears tonight’s tickets run for $40, tomorrow night $75, all four days for $170 if you buy in advance, and $185 if you don’t. Have fun.
click to enlarge