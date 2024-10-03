A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 3

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 9:09 AM

It’s the first night of the Redwood Coast Music Festival, which will be centered around the Adorni Center, with satellite shows throughout the general waterfront neighborhood of Eureka. Too many to name, but tonight’s entertainment includes Dave Stuckey & the Hot House Gang, The Navy Band Northwest, Freshwater Jazz Band, Redwood Dixie Gators and more. Roll by the Adorni Center around 5:30 p.m. to get the full scoop and, despite some inscrutable aspects of the event’s website, I can say that it appears tonight’s tickets run for $40, tomorrow night $75, all four days for $170 if you buy in advance, and $185 if you don’t. Have fun.
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 3, 2024 vol XXXV issue 40
‘The Shit Show’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation