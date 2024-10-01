Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Four-plus decades since its formation and one name change that is the antithesis of the original, San Francisco’s Lazy Giants
has a sound that hits a lot of the right spots for me. Martial drums over moody, melodic bass lines and space-punk guitar sounds with a great vocal mix up in front of the fray, this group has found the melting point for a lot of different genres and made a beautiful thing in the process. The Disheveled
opens. Doors at 8 p.m.
, tickets go for $15 ($12
advance), and it’s also Taco Tuesday at the bar, which is a definite win. At the Miniplex
.
