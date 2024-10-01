A+E

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024

Four-plus decades since its formation and one name change that is the antithesis of the original, San Francisco’s Lazy Giants has a sound that hits a lot of the right spots for me. Martial drums over moody, melodic bass lines and space-punk guitar sounds with a great vocal mix up in front of the fray, this group has found the melting point for a lot of different genres and made a beautiful thing in the process. The Disheveled opens. Doors at 8 p.m., tickets go for $15 ($12
advance), and it’s also Taco Tuesday at the bar, which is a definite win. At the Miniplex.
