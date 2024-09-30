Monday, September 30, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 30
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Though many things have changed since the height of COVID, some things have come trickling back, often with a new paint job to complement rather than cover up the old familiar faces and feelings. One such joint is the Ocean Grove
just north of Trinidad, where I am happy to say, not only have the doors been re-opened for a while but Dancehall Mondays
are back in swing, with DJ Chuck
on the ones and twos. Expect roots reggae, hip hop, afrobeat and everything in between. The wax starts spinning at 10 p.m.
and $10 gets you inside the joint.
