Monday, September 30, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 30

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Though many things have changed since the height of COVID, some things have come trickling back, often with a new paint job to complement rather than cover up the old familiar faces and feelings. One such joint is the Ocean Grove just north of Trinidad, where I am happy to say, not only have the doors been re-opened for a while but Dancehall Mondays are back in swing, with DJ Chuck on the ones and twos. Expect roots reggae, hip hop, afrobeat and everything in between. The wax starts spinning at 10 p.m. and $10 gets you inside the joint.
