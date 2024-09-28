Saturday, September 28, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 28
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Sep 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Two ensemble shows, each at roughly the same time, and within walking distance of each other. First up at 7:30 p.m.
at the Outer Space
, talented rock duo Silver and Nails
will be joined by “adult contemporary soft metal” act Throw me the Whip
, which I can only assume is a reference to the Raiders of the Lost Ark
, as well as one man star cowboy act Mister Moonbeam
doing T. Rex covers. ($5-$20 sliding scale).
Tags: Outer Space, Silver and Nails, Throw me the Whip, Mister Moonbeam, Image