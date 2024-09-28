A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 28

Posted By on Sat, Sep 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Two ensemble shows, each at roughly the same time, and within walking distance of each other. First up at 7:30 p.m. at the Outer Space, talented rock duo Silver and Nails will be joined by “adult contemporary soft metal” act Throw me the Whip, which I can only assume is a reference to the Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as one man star cowboy act Mister Moonbeam doing T. Rex covers. ($5-$20 sliding scale).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation