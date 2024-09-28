A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Frivolity / Fun

Flash Fiction 2024 is On

Posted By on Sat, Sep 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

Get your stories straight, Humboldt. It’s time again for the Journal’s annual 99-word Flash Fiction Contest. Send us your original stories of 99 words or fewer (not including title) and your work might just wind up in a special issue of the Journal. Send up to three entries in the body of an email (no attachments or links, please) to [email protected] with your name and contact information (no pen names) by midnight (for the drama!) on Thursday, Oct. 31. No poems and, for the love of Bradbury, no AI-generated copy. For reference, this is what 99 words look like.

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Flash Fiction, writing Contest

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation