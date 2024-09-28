Flash Fiction 2024 is On

Get your stories straight, Humboldt. It’s time again for the Journal’s
annual 99-word Flash Fiction Contest. Send us your original stories of
99 words or fewer (not including title) and your work might just wind up in a special
issue of the Journal. Send up to three entries in the body
of an email (no attachments or links, please) to [email protected] with
your name and contact information (no pen names) by midnight (for the drama!) on
Thursday, Oct. 31. No poems and, for the love of Bradbury, no
AI-generated copy. For reference, this is what 99 words look like.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.