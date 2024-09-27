A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 27, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 27

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 9:58 AM

The mighty Zepparella is back in town, hosted, once again, at Humbrews, a good venue for this act. What is this act exactly? It’s pretty simple, really. An all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, focusing on a lot of the power of the erstwhile band’s bombastic sound which has more or less ruled the world of rock since its heyday in the 1970s. If you are one of the band’s many fans, come see what sorcery this quartet can cook up in its honor. 8 p.m. ($30, $25 advance).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Zepparella, Humbrews

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation