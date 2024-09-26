Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 26

A cool, early-hour experimental music night is happening at the Miniplex
at 6 p.m.
Australian/Los Angeles duo Stevie Richards
and Mike Meanstreetz
bring the traveling sound to the stage, where they will be supported by two local acts, synth-popping maestros Elegant Humanoid
and sound-blaster, tone bender IDYL
. $5-$10 sliding scale, and if you stick around after, there will be karaoke. An hour later, the Arcata Playhouse
is the place to be if you are in the mood for a different sort of sound from Australia. Bobby Alu
is a multi-instrumentalist who has devised his own style of island soul music, drawing heavily from roots reggae and laid-back folk traditions. ($23, $21 Playhouse members).
- Bobby Alu plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.