A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 26

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 10:24 AM

A cool, early-hour experimental music night is happening at the Miniplex at 6 p.m. Australian/Los Angeles duo Stevie Richards and Mike Meanstreetz bring the traveling sound to the stage, where they will be supported by two local acts, synth-popping maestros Elegant Humanoid and sound-blaster, tone bender IDYL. $5-$10 sliding scale, and if you stick around after, there will be karaoke. An hour later, the Arcata Playhouse is the place to be if you are in the mood for a different sort of sound from Australia. Bobby Alu is a multi-instrumentalist who has devised his own style of island soul music, drawing heavily from roots reggae and laid-back folk traditions. ($23, $21 Playhouse members).
click to enlarge Bobby Alu plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Bobby Alu plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation