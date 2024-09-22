Sunday, September 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 22
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Sep 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
You know what? Let’s keep this one short, sweet, free and easy. If you like crowds and a spectacle, head to the Arcata Plaza anytime after 10 a.m. for the North Country Fair and its famous parade. If you want more intimate Sunday amusement, go to Fieldbrook Winery
at noon
for an afternoon with the bluegrass stylings of the Compost Mountain Boys
.
