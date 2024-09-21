A+E

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 21

Posted By on Sat, Sep 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Wand performs on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. at the Miniplex. - PHOTO BY ASAL SHAHINDOUST, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Asal Shahindoust, courtesy of the artists
  • Wand performs on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. at the Miniplex.
Los Angeles’ Wand has been at it for north of a decade, where over five records and lots have touring have established themselves as lords of a certain perfect sound, almost impossible give justice to by means of explanation, but I’ll give it a try in the same way Carl Sagan famously showed a generation of TV viewers what the shadow of a fourth-dimensional object would look like. Wand is music for meandering through a landscape which doesn’t exist, but feels like home, and if made physical might look like deserts in a Dyson sphere full of bubbles of starlight.
I dig it. I also dig Portland’s Jackie-O Motherfucker, a much older group that has played with the vast world of sound since the ’90s, creating soundscapes and rock outcroppings worthy of worship. I am going to put this one down as a don’t miss if you have the time, and that time begins at 8:30 p.m., at the Miniplex ($15).
