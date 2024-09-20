A+E

Friday, September 20, 2024

North Country Fair Celebrates 50 Years

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
Keep your fingers crossed for sunshine and join the celebration as the North Country Fair marks its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arcata Plaza (free). This year’s party features 175 art and craft vendors, heaps of local food booths and three lively stages of music and entertainment with acts running continuously all day long. With daily parades at 1 p.m., including the All Species Parade, and interactive art exhibits, it’s a chance to celebrate the abundance of goodness in our community. Please leave your pets at home. And do what you can to honor the fair’s zero-waste spirit.
