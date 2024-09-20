North Country Fair Celebrates 50 Years

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Keep your fingers crossed for sunshine and join the celebration as themarks its 50th anniversary on, and, fromat the(free). This year’s party features 175 art and craft vendors, heaps of local food booths and three lively stages of music and entertainment with acts running continuously all day long. With daily parades at, including the, and interactive art exhibits, it’s a chance to celebrate the abundance of goodness in our community. Please leave your pets at home. And do what you can to honor the fair’s zero-waste spirit.