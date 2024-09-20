Friday, September 20, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 20
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Blu Egyptian
is a Chico-based jam band that does the crossing genre streams thing more than noodling. The group has come through town a few times before and seems to have built up a decent amount of steam from steady touring, so good on ’em there. Tonight’s performance will be hosted at Humbrews
at 8:30 p.m.
Also on the bill are Velvet Sea
, about whom I know nothing but have a strong suspicion are named after the Phish song, which might explain quite a bit of my shroud of ignorance here ($15, $10 advance).
