Friday, September 20, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 20

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Blu Egyptian is a Chico-based jam band that does the crossing genre streams thing more than noodling. The group has come through town a few times before and seems to have built up a decent amount of steam from steady touring, so good on ’em there. Tonight’s performance will be hosted at Humbrews at 8:30 p.m. Also on the bill are Velvet Sea, about whom I know nothing but have a strong suspicion are named after the Phish song, which might explain quite a bit of my shroud of ignorance here ($15, $10 advance).
