Thursday, September 19, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 19

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 9:55 AM

LASKA is a harmonic folk act from Portland fronted by sisters Mookie and Hannah Morton. They’ll be coming round the mountain and stopping at the Outer Space tonight at 7:30 p.m. Also on the bill are a couple of fine local acts, rockers Queen Karma and folk punk heroes Blood Hunny. There is a $5-$20 sliding scale entrance fee, but nobody gets turned away for a lack of coins.
