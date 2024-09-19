Thursday, September 19, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 19
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 9:55 AM
LASKA
is a harmonic folk act from Portland fronted by sisters Mookie and Hannah Morton. They’ll be coming round the mountain and stopping at the Outer Space
tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Also on the bill are a couple of fine local acts, rockers Queen Karma
and folk punk heroes Blood Hunny
. There is a $5-$20 sliding scale entrance fee, but nobody gets turned away for a lack of coins.
