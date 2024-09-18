'For When You Get Lost' in Humboldt

The Arcata premiere took place before its Los Angeles unveiling. “It was really intimate. We have gotten the best reaction from the crowd here in Humboldt,” said writer and star of the film, Jennifer Sorenson a few days later. The mood in the theater was one of celebration, with lots of beer and, at times, heartfelt tears. The crowd interacted and the feedback was robust. “This is the most fun we’ve had along the way. This crowd was kind of a lady’s-night vibe, and we loved that. We were drawn to shooting here because of the fact that there are several businesses that are woman owned, and this story was really focusing on a woman’s journey, and beer. That’s Six River’s,” added Sorenson.
For When You Get Lost is an
independent film produced, written by and starring Sorenson. She, along with
director Michelle Steffes, attended the screening and held a Q&A session
after the screening. The film is loosely inspired by a real-life trip Sorenson
took a few years back, needing to get away from a dying relationship and to see
her dying father for possibly the last time. June, the character she plays
based on herself, convinces Cami, her uptight sister and mother of two, to join
her on her final trip to see her father … and drink beer. They follow a map
given to her by her father years ago, titled “for when you get lost,” stopping
by every brewery along the way. It is a bittersweet coming-of-middle-age
journey to find themselves, and each other. There are hints of Judd Apatow and
Lena Dunham, and some of the heart of Cameron Crowe in the story. “I’ve always looked [at it] as a females take
on Sideways, which is a movie I love, and we actually joke about and
reference in the movie,” said Sorenson.
The movie is beautifully shot
to capture scenes of the North Coast, the drive on U.S. Highway 101 and the
surrounding landscape, including our breweries. April Frame shot the film,
capturing breathtaking aerial shots with a small team and a drone.
When asked how Maier ended up
in the film, Sorenson burst in to laughter, remembering the moment from almost
two and a half years ago. “She and Talia were just so down [to take part]. They
were inviting and flexible. One of our location scouts found them for us. They
weren’t actually a part of the true story, but their beautiful location and
welcome attitude just felt right,” she said. “This entire crew is 10 people on
a trip together, so anytime we get volunteers it’s so welcome, especially when
it can add to the local fabric of the film.” That includes local faces. “Meredith
just has a really expressive face, and you could pick up on her energy and
charisma just talking to her. I’m glad
the scene worked, it was special for her to be in this,” said Sorenson. “It was
really special to have not only women, but locals, and beer enthusiasts come up
to us after the film and tell us thank you for seeing us.”
The film is genuinely moving and relatable, allowing the local audience to connect and take a long trip down memory lane, seeing familiar places and experiences on the big screen. Lost Coast Brewery and Redwood Curtain Brewery are in the film, too, if only briefly. A shot of the front entrance to Six Rivers Brewery brought a roar from the crowd, and June even leaves her sister at the brew with the view (which many of us have been guilty of at some point).
“I didn’t know if my line was
gonna be in the film; they had edited it a few different ways. But they let me
know that my line got a laugh at the initial screening, and that it had made it,”
said Maier. On screen in the theater, her moment finally arrives. In the
background of the scene for a few minutes, Maier finally delivers her line:
“Okayyyyyy,” with signature sass. And to rave reviews, of course.
For When you get Lost is
finishing its premiere tour and will be available on streaming services soon,
as it continues to rack up independent festival nominations and recognition.
“I think it would be really
cool to hold a screening at Six Rivers once the movie is available! We will
have to plan that,” said Maier.