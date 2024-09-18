'For When You Get Lost' in Humboldt

Surrounded by friends, family and beer lovers at the Arcata Theatre Lounge on the evening of Sept. 5, Meredith Maeir sat in suspense with the rest of the crowd to see her onscreen debut in the motion picture For When You Get Lost. “I didn’t even know if my scene was going to make it into the film until three days ago,” said Maier, who co-owns Six Rivers Brewery with Talia Nachshon. “We shot it during the late days of the pandemic and it was really early in the morning. They liked the lighting so we were on the patio at Six Rivers at like 6 a.m.”

The Arcata premiere took place before its Los Angeles unveiling. “It was really intimate. We have gotten the best reaction from the crowd here in Humboldt,” said writer and star of the film, Jennifer Sorenson a few days later. The mood in the theater was one of celebration, with lots of beer and, at times, heartfelt tears. The crowd interacted and the feedback was robust. “This is the most fun we’ve had along the way. This crowd was kind of a lady’s-night vibe, and we loved that. We were drawn to shooting here because of the fact that there are several businesses that are woman owned, and this story was really focusing on a woman’s journey, and beer. That’s Six River’s,” added Sorenson.

For When You Get Lost is an independent film produced, written by and starring Sorenson. She, along with director Michelle Steffes, attended the screening and held a Q&A session after the screening. The film is loosely inspired by a real-life trip Sorenson took a few years back, needing to get away from a dying relationship and to see her dying father for possibly the last time. June, the character she plays based on herself, convinces Cami, her uptight sister and mother of two, to join her on her final trip to see her father … and drink beer. They follow a map given to her by her father years ago, titled “for when you get lost,” stopping by every brewery along the way. It is a bittersweet coming-of-middle-age journey to find themselves, and each other. There are hints of Judd Apatow and Lena Dunham, and some of the heart of Cameron Crowe in the story. “I’ve always looked [at it] as a females take on Sideways, which is a movie I love, and we actually joke about and reference in the movie,” said Sorenson.

The movie is beautifully shot to capture scenes of the North Coast, the drive on U.S. Highway 101 and the surrounding landscape, including our breweries. April Frame shot the film, capturing breathtaking aerial shots with a small team and a drone.

click to enlarge For When You Get Lost

Meredith Maier of Six Rivers Brewery has her close-up in the locally filmed For When You Get Lost.

When asked how Maier ended up in the film, Sorenson burst in to laughter, remembering the moment from almost two and a half years ago. “She and Talia were just so down [to take part]. They were inviting and flexible. One of our location scouts found them for us. They weren’t actually a part of the true story, but their beautiful location and welcome attitude just felt right,” she said. “This entire crew is 10 people on a trip together, so anytime we get volunteers it’s so welcome, especially when it can add to the local fabric of the film.” That includes local faces. “Meredith just has a really expressive face, and you could pick up on her energy and charisma just talking to her. I’m glad the scene worked, it was special for her to be in this,” said Sorenson. “It was really special to have not only women, but locals, and beer enthusiasts come up to us after the film and tell us thank you for seeing us.”

The film is genuinely moving and relatable, allowing the local audience to connect and take a long trip down memory lane, seeing familiar places and experiences on the big screen. Lost Coast Brewery and Redwood Curtain Brewery are in the film, too, if only briefly. A shot of the front entrance to Six Rivers Brewery brought a roar from the crowd, and June even leaves her sister at the brew with the view (which many of us have been guilty of at some point).

“I didn’t know if my line was gonna be in the film; they had edited it a few different ways. But they let me know that my line got a laugh at the initial screening, and that it had made it,” said Maier. On screen in the theater, her moment finally arrives. In the background of the scene for a few minutes, Maier finally delivers her line: “Okayyyyyy,” with signature sass. And to rave reviews, of course.

For When you get Lost is finishing its premiere tour and will be available on streaming services soon, as it continues to rack up independent festival nominations and recognition.

“I think it would be really cool to hold a screening at Six Rivers once the movie is available! We will have to plan that,” said Maier.