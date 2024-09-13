Friday, September 13, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 13
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM
This should be interesting, if for no other reason than it’s a new variation in the history of local vinyl-spun lore. Arcata Soul Party is going to be a DJ-curated dance party, but not at Humbrews. Tonight’s grooves are going down at Septentrio
at 9 p.m.
, where a $10 sliding door fee will allow you access to the dance floor. Tonight’s ambassadors of shimmy shimmy ya are King Maxwell
and L-Boogie.
Viva.
