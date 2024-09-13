A+E

Friday, September 13, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 13

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
This should be interesting, if for no other reason than it’s a new variation in the history of local vinyl-spun lore. Arcata Soul Party is going to be a DJ-curated dance party, but not at Humbrews. Tonight’s grooves are going down at Septentrio at 9 p.m., where a $10 sliding door fee will allow you access to the dance floor. Tonight’s ambassadors of shimmy shimmy ya are King Maxwell and L-Boogie. Viva.
Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

