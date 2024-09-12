Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 12

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Innovation is an interesting trick in music, especially within the confines of an established genre. One of the ironies of jam band music, for instance, is how much of it sounds the same, a sort of wash of noodling to the casual listening. However, there are still surprises out there for those looking and one such act is New York’s, a largely instrumental group whose central thesis to performance is a commitment to make each show unique by never repeating the way one of its songs is played. This could come across as an annoying gimmick, but the bandlargely beats the charges with a wide sonic pallet, diverse instrumental and a strong understanding of the “cut-up” technique of electronic dance music. Fans of the fun side of the jam genre should definitely check this one out. Also on the bill atare, where the sounds start at($20, $17 advance).