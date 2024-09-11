Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 11
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Arcata Playhouse
- Photo by Gabriel Harber
- Sam Reider and the Human Hands
is once again opening its welcoming wooden nest to a touring crew of masterful and fascinating musicians. Sam Reider and the Human Hands
is led by the guy at the top of the masthead, a jazz pianist-turned accordion player and composer who writes an alluring type of music based around many folkloric world sounds. I particularly enjoyed the pieces of bluegrass and tango interwoven into the group’s latest release from June of this year, The Golem and Other Tales
. The show starts at 7 p.m.
and tickets go for $20, $18 for members of the Arcata Playhouse, which I think is a fine deal.
Tags: The Arcata Playhouse, Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Image