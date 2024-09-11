Music Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 11

click to enlarge Photo by Gabriel Harber

Sam Reider and the Human Hands

is once again opening its welcoming wooden nest to a touring crew of masterful and fascinating musicians.is led by the guy at the top of the masthead, a jazz pianist-turned accordion player and composer who writes an alluring type of music based around many folkloric world sounds. I particularly enjoyed the pieces of bluegrass and tango interwoven into the group’s latest release from June of this year,. The show starts atand tickets go for $20, $18 for members of the Arcata Playhouse, which I think is a fine deal.