Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 11

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Sam Reider and the Human Hands - PHOTO BY GABRIEL HARBER
  • Photo by Gabriel Harber
  • Sam Reider and the Human Hands
The Arcata Playhouse is once again opening its welcoming wooden nest to a touring crew of masterful and fascinating musicians. Sam Reider and the Human Hands is led by the guy at the top of the masthead, a jazz pianist-turned accordion player and composer who writes an alluring type of music based around many folkloric world sounds. I particularly enjoyed the pieces of bluegrass and tango interwoven into the group’s latest release from June of this year, The Golem and Other Tales. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets go for $20, $18 for members of the Arcata Playhouse, which I think is a fine deal.
