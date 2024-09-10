A+E

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 10

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s already the second Tuesday of this newly minted month, which means it’s time for another installment of the experimental musicians union meet-up at the Sanctuary. The set-up is simple: You bring your preferred noisemaker, electronic doo-dad or plug-inable instrument, and after a discussion about flow and arrangement, you let loose with a crew of like-minded comrades. The entrance fee is $5-$10, although if you haven’t got any scratch, don’t sweat it. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
