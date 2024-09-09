Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 9

A large part of aging in this decade is seeing a flier for a show called “Glorv-G and the Chi-Rizzler: Beefing on Stacks with Farto-Hi$$$: THE REMATCH” and knowing by simple instinct that this type of promotional semaphore is designed only to make sense to people born after 9/11 and cause mild irritation or blank nothingness to those of us who remember rotary phones, cooler temperatures, a time before people threw tags around in nature, and the widespread biodiversity of winged insects. Anyway, unrelated to my previous words, thepresents attonight, featuringand, most importantly,, for whom you can purchase VIP meet and greet tickets for $150. General tickets start at $45.