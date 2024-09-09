A+E

Monday, September 9, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 9

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM

A large part of aging in this decade is seeing a flier for a show called “Glorv-G and the Chi-Rizzler: Beefing on Stacks with Farto-Hi$$$: THE REMATCH” and knowing by simple instinct that this type of promotional semaphore is designed only to make sense to people born after 9/11 and cause mild irritation or blank nothingness to those of us who remember rotary phones, cooler temperatures, a time before people threw tags around in nature, and the widespread biodiversity of winged insects. Anyway, unrelated to my previous words, the Arcata Theatre Lounge presents at 7 p.m. tonight Off the Xtras: Part 2, featuring 310Babii, Yung Chowder and, most importantly, OHGEESY, for whom you can purchase VIP meet and greet tickets for $150. General tickets start at $45.
