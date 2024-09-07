A+E

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Cinema / Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 7

Posted By on Sat, Sep 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM

OK, here’s something old, something new ... I can’t think of borrowed or blue, but it’s all worth your time regardless, and I’m happy to celebrate this gig like a posting of the marriage banns from ages ago. Local artist and treasure Violet Crabtree is teaming up with the Outer Space for a fundraiser for her live action/stop motion feature Wildfur, which she has been working on since 2020. But here’s the catch: The gig isn’t going down at the Outer Space, but rather a new venue called Nowhere at 1925 Alliance Road in Arcata, behind Moon Cycles. I’ve been on this beat long enough to tell you that Crabtree’s work is the Real Deal, and always a pleasure, and tonight’s line-up includes the first gig by her projector and musical storytelling outfit The Comix Trip since before the plague years. Also on the ticket are Meg Baird of Winter Band and her own considerable talent, Low Down and Loafers helmed by a couple of talented country and etc. goofballs in our indie scene, and trapeze swing clowning by Dell’Arte alum Damla. The all-ages fun begins at 7 p.m. and, like the Outer Space, this is a sober spot. Tickets are $10-$20 sliding scale, cash, and bring a little extra if you wish to snag some cookies and tea. I assure you, it all goes towards a very worthy cause.
