Friday, September 6, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 6

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Regular readers will likely remember my tracking of the ascension of Fortuna’s The Critics, a very skilled and tight pop rock band with a lot of passion and moxy. I have a soft spot for anyone trying as hard as they do with gobs of talent to get into what I discovered in my 20s is one of the hardest, scummiest and most broke-ass creative industries out there (next to writing). So I am always happy to promote the lads on their latest show, which is happening at Humbrews tonight at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are two exciting young bands from Southern California, Familiar Faces and Hvnted, both of whom are up to a real challenge tonight matching the energy of our local heroes. Come through and see the young do what the rest of us can’t anymore ($12, $10 advance). 
