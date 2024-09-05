A+E

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 5

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Ordinary Elephant plays the Arcata Playhouse on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. - PHOTO BY RODNEY BURSIEL, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Rodney Bursiel, courtesy of the artists
  • Ordinary Elephant plays the Arcata Playhouse on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
Usually when people refer to elephants, they tend to be talking about the one in the room, an unspoken problem that everyone can see but no one wants to talk about. The list of suspects shortens when there is at least one married couple present. Throw all of that away and freshen your expectations because although the folk duo Ordinary Elephant is indeed comprised of a married couple, all indications would suggest that they delight, rather than unsettle, the room’s other occupants. I gave their stuff a listen and found the minimal strings and tight harmonies to
be quite serviceable and fine. You can work it all out for yourself tonight at the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m., but I think this show will be a gem ($20, $18 Playhouse members).
