Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club has finally come up with something I can heartily endorse: Nationalist-based phrenology aimed at our neighbors to the north. The game is simple, two teams are shown pictures of people, and those teams have to decide Are They Canadian? As half a Canuck myself, who has lived there and who would probably still be living there if my late- father weren’t so stupid and selfish as to help me get lined up with enough of his Lovecraftian- tideline cousins to get endorsement for citizenship (thus saving you all from having to read my garbage thoughts every week), I am all for this silliness 100 percent. The show’s at 9 p.m., and it’s only $5.
