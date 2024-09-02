A+E

Monday, September 2, 2024

Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 2

Posted By on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Everyone is Dirty plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Everyone is Dirty plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
Everyone is Dirty is an Oakland collective of musicians who throw a new banana in the juggling act of dance and depression that defines the group’s chosen genre of post-punk. Those hooks and melodic lines are often created by violin, which seems novel enough to me for a gander, but the pot has really been sweetened by the inclusion of Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, who happen to be my favorite loud-pop duo. The Miniplex is the spot for this big, beautiful mess. It’s an early one (8 p.m.) because that’s how it goes on Mondays, and the cost is a steal at $10.
