Music Tonight: Monday, Sept. 2

click to enlarge Submitted

Everyone is Dirty plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

is an Oakland collective of musicians who throw a new banana in the juggling act of dance and depression that defines the group’s chosen genre of post-punk. Those hooks and melodic lines are often created by violin, which seems novel enough to me for a gander, but the pot has really been sweetened by the inclusion of, who happen to be my favorite loud-pop duo. Theis the spot for this big, beautiful mess. It’s an early one (8 p.m.) because that’s how it goes on Mondays, and the cost is a steal at $10.