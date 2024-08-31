Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 31

click to enlarge Shutterstock

has been the place for well-curated celebrations of some of the true jazz greats of our country. Tonight is one such event, and I suggest you Take the A-Train to J Street byand pony up the $15-$30 sliding scale door fee to head into a little piece of Birdland. Theis going to be on the program, with our ever excellent house band of, all joined by viola-istand tapper. This one is gonna be a certified hoot.