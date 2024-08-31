Saturday, August 31, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 31
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Sanctuary
has been the place for well-curated celebrations of some of the true jazz greats of our country. Tonight is one such event, and I suggest you Take the A-Train to J Street by 7 p.m.
and pony up the $15-$30 sliding scale door fee to head into a little piece of Birdland. The music of Charlie Parker
is going to be on the program, with our ever excellent house band of James Zeller, Ramsey Isaacs, Danny Gaon and Matthew Seno
, all joined by viola-ist Tree
and tapper Miles Schmidt
. This one is gonna be a certified hoot.
