Friday, August 30, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 30
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Great local sound makers Shiny Eyes
will be teaming up with Kit and Mike from a similarly synthy starship called Elegant Humanoid
for a dance with the devices under the pale moonlight. Filling out the bill is E. Ray Béchard
who you might remember from last Friday’s gig at the Miniplex. This is going to be a good one and free, too. Just get to the Siren’s Song Tavern
by 7 p.m.
so you don’t miss a beat.
Tags: Shiny Eyes, Elegant Humanoid, E. Ray Béchard, Siren’s Song Tavern, Image