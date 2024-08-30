A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 30, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 30

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Great local sound makers Shiny Eyes will be teaming up with Kit and Mike from a similarly synthy starship called Elegant Humanoid for a dance with the devices under the pale moonlight. Filling out the bill is E. Ray Béchard who you might remember from last Friday’s gig at the Miniplex. This is going to be a good one and free, too. Just get to the Siren’s Song Tavern by 7 p.m. so you don’t miss a beat.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 29, 2024 vol XXXV issue 35
‘Loss’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation