Thursday, August 29, 2024
Book Readings Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 29
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 9:16 AM
I’m usually happy to endorse readings by local writers, especially in this case, when the writer in question is a former NCJ alum. Jim Hight
will be discussing and reading from his debut novel Moon Over Humboldt
today at two different venues. At 4 p.m.
you can find him at the McKinleyville Library
, and at 6:30 p.m.
he’ll be doing his thing at Northtown Books
, another local gem I love to endorse. Both events are free.
