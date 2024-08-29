A+E

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Book Readings Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 29

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 9:16 AM

I’m usually happy to endorse readings by local writers, especially in this case, when the writer in question is a former NCJ alum. Jim Hight will be discussing and reading from his debut novel Moon Over Humboldt today at two different venues. At 4 p.m. you can find him at the McKinleyville Library, and at 6:30 p.m. he’ll be doing his thing at Northtown Books, another local gem I love to endorse. Both events are free.
