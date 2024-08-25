A+E

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Music Tonight: Sunday, Aug. 25

Posted By on Sun, Aug 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka presents the final concert in its Sundays at 4 series, and this one looks like a real firecracker. The Scotia Band will be bringing its considerable numbers to play a program chock full of the works of American bandleaders and composers from Broadway to the movies. We’re talking Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Henry Fillmore, Morton Gould and even a big band arrangement of Bach’s “If Thou Be Near.” As the series title suggests, the
music begins at 4 p.m., although you will want to get there earlier if you have an interest in buying a ticket for the quilt raffle after the show, which is free and open to everyone, although donations are welcome.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

