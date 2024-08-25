Music Tonight: Sunday, Aug. 25

in Eureka presents the final concert in its Sundays at 4 series, and this one looks like a real firecracker.will be bringing its considerable numbers to play a program chock full of the works of American bandleaders and composers from Broadway to the movies. We’re talking Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, Henry Fillmore, Morton Gould and even a big band arrangement of Bach’s “If Thou Be Near.” As the series title suggests, themusic begins at, although you will want to get there earlier if you have an interest in buying a ticket for the quilt raffle after the show, which is free and open to everyone, although donations are welcome.