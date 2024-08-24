A+E

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 24

Posted By on Sat, Aug 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Jamaica needs no introduction regarding its history of creating incredible musicians and changing the face of music in the world forever. So when one of those musicians comes through town, it's worth taking notice, especially if they happen to be acclaimed in their home island. Etana is one such act, a singer whose body of work goes back two decades and has garnered an audience around the world, as well as industry recognition, including two Grammy nods. Humbrews is the perfect venue for her voice to fill and band to rumble through the lucky folks filling up the joint. If you would like to be in that number, show up around 9 p.m. with $25 dollars for the door.
