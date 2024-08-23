A+E

Friday, August 23, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 23

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Joshua Tree seems to produce more than a few musicians whose main thing involves creating vistas of sound to fill the great and beautiful hot nothing out there in the desert country. This Lonesome Paradise is one such sonic narrative act, run by a fellow named E. Ray Béchard, whose voice rolls over stretches of drifting guitar and shuffling rhythms suggesting a long haul over roads whose tarry imprint is the only human thing beyond abandoned settlements and the occasional haunted motel. But you don’t have to go that far to feel it, as the tour comes to the Miniplex tonight at 8:30 p.m., where $10 gets you a place in front of the amps.
