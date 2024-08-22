A+E

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 22

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Chris Chandler is a storytelling poet who travels the country sharing his passionate plaudits, observations, condemnations and condolences about and for this mad world. He is joined by multi-instrumentalist Paul Benoit, and together the two weave wonders from the heart and guts from the leaking belly of the American Dream. I watched some of their work online and can say without reservation that few do this sort of thing as well as these two. You can see for yourself tonight at 7 p.m. at Phatsy Kline’s, where all that’s asked for is a sliding scale donation for the weavers of tales and song.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

