Thursday, August 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Aug. 22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Chris Chandler
is a storytelling poet who travels the country sharing his passionate plaudits, observations, condemnations and condolences about and for this mad world. He is joined by multi-instrumentalist Paul Benoit
, and together the two weave wonders from the heart and guts from the leaking belly of the American Dream. I watched some of their work online and can say without reservation that few do this sort of thing as well as these two. You can see for yourself tonight at 7 p.m.
at Phatsy Kline’s
, where all that’s asked for is a sliding scale donation for the weavers of tales and song.
Tags: Chris Chandler, Paul Benoit, Phatsy Kline’s, Image