Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Aug. 21

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Fog Holler plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. - PHOTO BY KIANNA MOTT-SMITH, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Kianna Mott-Smith, courtesy of the artists
  • Fog Holler plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Here are two great shows in Arcata within walking distance of each other. Unfortunately, they both start at 7 p.m., and no one I know walks that fast, so you’ll have to pick one. Over at the Arcata Playhouse you will find Fog Holler, a bluegrass quartet of young, very talented musicians from across the country who have wisely adopted the matching outfit visual style of their long-gone Grand Ole Opry heroes from the beautiful days of before ($20). Meanwhile at the Outer Space, $10 gets you a quartet of great bands, with punk act Crystal Logic hailing from Oakland and the rest being some of the best local-ish groups on tap. I am referring to the mighty Blackplate, Petiole and Small Craft Advisory. As always, this is an all-ages show in a sober space. Enjoy.
