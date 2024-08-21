Music Tonight: Wednesday, Aug. 21

click to enlarge Photo by Kianna Mott-Smith, courtesy of the artists

Fog Holler plays the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Here are two great shows in Arcata within walking distance of each other. Unfortunately, they both start at, and no one I know walks that fast, so you’ll have to pick one. Over at theyou will find, a bluegrass quartet of young, very talented musicians from across the country who have wisely adopted the matching outfit visual style of their long-gone Grand Ole Opry heroes from the beautiful days of before ($20). Meanwhile at the, $10 gets you a quartet of great bands, with punk acthailing from Oakland and the rest being some of the best local-ish groups on tap. I am referring to the mightyand. As always, this is an all-ages show in a sober space. Enjoy.