A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 19, 2024

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Monday, Aug. 19

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club presents Medicine, a show by host and producer Jane Alexandria, where a group of local comedians is encouraged to “grin and bear it” by telling stories of personal trauma and ameliorating the horror with laughter. Starting at 9 p.m., and for only $1 to get in, you can come hear all about it from the likes of Jessica Grant, Nic Castinola, Tosana Littlestar and others.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 15, 2024 vol XXXV issue 33
A Jury of Their Peers

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation