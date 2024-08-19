Monday, August 19, 2024
Comedy Tonight: Monday, Aug. 19

By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Savage Henry Comedy Club
presents Medicine
, a show by host and producer Jane Alexandria, where a group of local comedians is encouraged to “grin and bear it” by telling stories of personal trauma and ameliorating the horror with laughter. Starting at 9 p.m.
, and for only $1 to get in, you can come hear all about it from the likes of Jessica Grant, Nic Castinola, Tosana Littlestar
and others.
